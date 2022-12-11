Mystery team chasing Carlos Rodon in MLB free agency

MLB free agency is in full swing, and we’ve already seen several high-profile players come off the board. Yet there are several others who are still available, such as former San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon, who is widely regarded as the best pitcher who is still unsigned.

Multiple teams are chasing after the two-time All-Star, who is reportedly seeking a six or seven-year contract in free agency.

Some of the teams most frequently linked to the left-handed pitcher include the Giants, Dodgers, Orioles, Red Sox, Twins, and Yankees.

Yet, one MLB insider insists there is also a mystery team who has been pursuing the 30-year-old Miami native.

St. Louis Cardinals may be in on Carlos Rodon

While everyone is focused on the existing group of teams linked to signing Rodon, top MLB insider Jon Heyman dropped a fascinating development early Sunday morning. Heyman notes there is also a mystery team who has gotten involved in the Rodon sweepstakes.

But he took it a step further. While noting there is reportedly a mystery team, he also suggested that the organization may very well be the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cardinals have a deep stable of pitchers in the starting rotation but no true No. 1 options. Rodon would solve that in a hurry.

Carlos Rodon stats in 2022: 178 IP, 2.88 ERA, 237 SO, 1.028 WHIP

In the end, outbidding other teams who have no trouble spending big bucks, such as the Dodgers, Giants, or Yankees, may win out in the bidding process, but it never hurts to try. Heyman doesn’t indicate that Rodon is close to a decision, but its clear the pitcher has no shortage of suitors.

