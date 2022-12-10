New York Yankees reportedly working on massive splash in MLB free agency

The New York Yankees made one of the biggest splashes of MLB free agency, re-signing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge to one of the biggest contracts in the history of professional sports. Now, the Yankees could be eyeing another big move.

It’s been a winter full of spending for both of New York’s MLB teams. After re-signing Brandon Nimmo and landing Justin Verlander, the Mets are projected to have a 2023 payroll approaching $330 million next year. In order to compete with their cross-town rival the Yankees might have a big addition of their own in the works.

Related: New York Yankees’ top target eyeing a huge contract

On Friday, Yankees’ broadcaster Michael Kay confirmed he is hearing that New York is making a serious run at All-star pitcher Carlos Rodón. However, the front-line starter might not be the biggest player on the Yankees’ radar.

“They are in on Rodon, but then I heard that there’s something even bigger that they’re working on.” Michael Kay on New York Yankees’ offseason plans

While it certainly creates room for plenty of speculation, there might already be an answer for who Brian Cashman is targeting.

Appearing on 95.7 The Game, Buster Olney of ESPN shared that he is “picking up a lot of vibes” that the Yankees are working on something big and All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa could be the target.

Correa seemed like a prime candidate for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who missed out on Judge and allowed Trea Turner to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies. It left a big void in their lineup and at shortstop, which Correa would have filled perfectly.

Related: New York Yankees to make a run at Shohei Ohtani next winter

However, his time with the Houston Astros during the sign-stealing scandal has damaged his reputation nationally. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic previously reported that the Dodgers aren’t expected to land Correa because they fear backlash from fans for signing him.

It’s evidently not a concern shared by the Yankees’ front office. Correa would provide New York with excellent defense at shortstop and an MVP-caliber bat to plug into the lineup. He also brings World Series experience, which is lacking on the Yankees’ roster

Signing Correa would push the Yankees above a $230 million payroll for the 2023 season, a sky-high figure that would be in place even before salary-arbitration figures are determined. If it leads to Yankee Stadium finally hosting World Series games, though, the cost is worth it.