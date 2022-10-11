Multiple LPGA stars to play in Saudi-backed Aramco event

Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Several big names from the LPGA Tour will be playing in this week’s Aramco Team Series event, one of six women’s events backed by Golf Saudi, according to Golfweek.

Among the stars heading to Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in New York are Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Lexi Thompson, Canada’s Brooke Henderson and England’s Charley Hull, who recently won an LPGA tour event in Texas and is the reigning champ of last year’s Aramco event in the New York area.

The field of 78 at the Ladies European Tour (LET) event in the United States will also include LPGA rookie Maja Stark of Sweden, who has won three times on the LET this season.

The total purse for the 54-hole tournament is $500,000, and it will air live on Golf Channel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Aramco Series counts in the world rankings and in the season-long race that determines LET’s top golfer. This week’s event is one of six LET tournaments backed by Golf Saudi and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Its backing, much like with LIV Golf, has been a lightning rod of controversy due to the allegations of human-rights abuses levied against Saudi Arabia.

The Aramco Team Series consists of five events, with the final one being held in Saudi Arabia next month. The LPGA does not have a tournament this week ahead of an event in South Korean next week.

–Field Level Media