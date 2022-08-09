MLB roundup: Jose Suarez, Angels blank A’s 1-0

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Rengifo hit the eighth pitch of the game for a home run and Jose Suarez won a pitchers’ duel over fellow left-hander Cole Irvin as the visiting Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 1-0 in the opener of a three-game series Monday night.

The Angels recorded the win, their third in the past five games, despite sitting out star Shohei Ohtani, who got spiked atop the left foot in a freak accident during their Sunday loss in Seattle.

Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said holding out Ohtani was done in order to rest him for his scheduled pitching start Tuesday rather than anything to do with his foot injury.

Suarez (4-4) worked seven innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out eight. Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera (second save) each threw a perfect inning. Irvin (6-9) gave up one run on five hits and no walks with six strikeouts in eight innings.

Giants 1, Padres 0

Left-hander Alex Wood and three relievers combined to shut out the Padres as visiting San Francisco earned a shutout win in San Diego in the opener of a three-game series.

Wood (8-9) gave up three hits and no walks with five strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. He was followed by John Brebbia, Tyler Rogers and closer Camilo Doval, who worked a perfect ninth for his 15th save.

Blake Snell (4-6) gave up the game’s only run on six hits. He surrendered two walks and tallied eight strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. The Padres have been shut out in back-to-back games and have lost five in a row.

Yankees 9, Mariners 4

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 44th home run and Josh Donaldson went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a homer and three RBIs as New York snapped a season-worst, five-game losing streak with a victory against host Seattle.

Judge hit a 425-foot shot to straightaway center field leading off the ninth inning off Ryan Borucki. Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon (11-2) went seven innings for the victory. He allowed three runs on three hits, with three walks and six strikeouts.

Mitch Haniger and Cal Raleigh homered for Seattle, which took two of three games from the Yankees in the Bronx last week.

Orioles 7, Blue Jays 4

Ramon Urias hit a three-run home run, right-hander Jordan Lyles pitched 5 2/3 innings and Baltimore defeated visiting Toronto.

Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays added solo home runs for the Orioles in the opener of a three-game series.

Cavan Biggio and Matt Chapman each hit solo homers for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled in the fifth to extend his hitting streak to 19 games.

Cubs 6, Nationals 3

Keegan Thompson allowed one run over six solid innings as Chicago handed visiting Washington its sixth consecutive defeat with a win.

Rookies Nelson Velazquez and Christopher Morel homered in the third inning for the Cubs, who have won six of their past seven home games. Velazquez recorded his first three-hit game while Morel and Willson Contreras each had two hits. Thompson (9-5) yielded just Luke Voit’s homer and four other hits while striking out three without a walk to post his second win in three starts.

Joey Meneses clubbed a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the eighth for the Nationals, who took their sixth consecutive road defeat.

Mets 5, Reds 1

Starling Marte provided an early lead with a first-inning, two-run homer and starter Chris Bassitt allowed one unearned run over eight strong innings to lead New York past visiting Cincinnati.

Bassitt (9-7) scattered eight singles, struck out eight and walked one in posting his ninth straight start of at least six innings, including eight quality starts. Former Reds outfielder Tyler Naquin, facing his former team for the first time since a deadline trade, continued his hot hitting for the Mets with a two-run triple in the eighth inning.

Right-hander Justin Dunn (0-1) made his Reds debut after getting recalled from Triple-A Louisville for Monday’s start. Dunn, acquired by the Reds on March 14 in the deal that sent Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez to Seattle, was making his first start in the major leagues since June 17, 2021.

Diamondbacks 3, Pirates 0

Zac Gallen gave up three hits in seven scoreless innings to help Arizona record a victory over Pittsburgh in Phoenix.

Gallen (7-2) struck out eight and walked two. Ketel Marte stroked a two-run single in the eighth inning as the Diamondbacks won for the fourth time in their past six games.

Joe Mantiply struck out two in a perfect eighth, and Ian Kennedy worked the ninth for his seventh save. Arizona’s first run scored when Alek Thomas grounded into a double play in the sixth off Manny Banuelos (0-1).

–Field Level Media