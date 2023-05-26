MLB roundup: Braves’ Austin Riley belts two 450-foot HRs

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Riley hit a pair of tape-measure home runs and Travis d’Arnaud drove in two runs with a pinch-hit go-ahead single in the eighth inning to lift the Atlanta Braves to an 8-5 win over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series.

With the bases loaded, d’Arnaud lined a single to left field against reliever Gregory Soto (1-4) to drive in Ozzie Albies and Marcell Ozuna and break a 5-5 tie. Matt Olson followed with a long sacrifice fly.

Riley went 2-for-5 and hit his eighth and ninth homers of the season. The first blast traveled 459 feet, the second one went 458. It was the fifth time he has hit multiple home runs — the first time since June 15, 2022, at Washington.

Nick Anderson (3-0) got the win and Raisel Iglesias worked a perfect ninth for his fourth save. Atlanta starter Dylan Dodd pitched five innings and allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk, with three strikeouts.

Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola worked six innings and gave up five runs on eight hits – three of them home runs – and two walks. He struck out seven. It was the first time he allowed multiple home runs this season and matched his career high with three.

Mariners 3, Athletics 2

Ty France hit two home runs and Logan Gilbert pitched eight strong innings as Seattle completed a four-game sweep of visiting Oakland.

Eugenio Suarez walked with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the eighth to bring home the tiebreaking run. Gilbert (3-2) allowed two runs on three hits. The right-hander didn’t issue a base on balls and fanned six batters. Paul Sewald pitched a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out two, to earn his 11th save of the season in as many opportunities.

Seth Brown hit a two-run homer for the A’s, who took their eighth successive defeat.

Orioles 3, Yankees 1

Kyle Gibson allowed two singles and withstood four walks in seven scoreless innings as surging Baltimore defeated host New York.

Anthony Santander hit an RBI single and Austin Hays added a two-run double as the Orioles won the three-game series, evened the season series at three games apiece and won for the 11th time in 15 games since a three-game losing streak May 6-8.

Gibson (6-3) won his second start after allowing 12 runs in 17 2/3 innings during a three-game losing streak May 3-14. New York’s Clarke Schmidt (2-5) matched Gibson until the fifth and allowed one run on five hits in five innings. Schmidt struck out four and walked two.

Tigers 7, White Sox 2

Alex Faedo struck out a career-high 10 batters to record his second career victory as Detroit downed visiting Chicago.

Faedo (1-2) gave up two runs and three hits without a walk in six innings. Javier Baez and Zack Short drove in two runs apiece and Akil Baddoo hit a solo homer. Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson both reached base four times, scored a run and knocked in another for Detroit.

White Sox starter Lucas Giolito (3-4) gave up four runs and six hits while tying a career high with seven walks in 3 2/3 innings. Gavin Sheets hit a solo homer and Tim Anderson had the other RBI for Chicago.

Padres 8, Nationals 6

Rougned Odor capped a five-RBI day with a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning and visiting San Diego rallied to beat Washington, taking the rubber contest of the three-game series.

Washington scored five runs in the seventh to take a 6-5 lead but Jake Cronenworth and Juan Soto singled off Hunter Harvey (2-2) to start the ninth. Harvey bounced back, striking out Xander Bogaerts and Matt Carpenter, but Odor lined a 1-0 fastball to right for his second homer in as many days.

Drew Carlton pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Josh Hader worked the ninth for his 13th save for San Diego, which had lost five consecutive series. Padres starter Blake Snell allowed one run on four hits in five innings. Joey Meneses, Dominic Smith, Jeimer Candelario, Keibert Ruiz and Corey Dickerson each had an RBI for Washington.

Rockies 7, Marlins 6

Ezequiel Tovar hit a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Colorado recovered after blowing a four-run lead to beat Miami in Denver.

Tovar finished with two hits, Elias Diaz homered, Randal Grichuk had three hits and two runs and Ryan McMahon also had two hits for the Rockies. Marlins reliever Huascar Brazoban (0-1) walked the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the ninth. Tovar singled to left through a five-man infield to bring home Kris Bryant with the winning run.

Jorge Soler homered among his three hits and Garrett Cooper had a pinch-hit homer for the Marlins. Jonathan Davis also had three hits and Xavier Edwards and Yuli Gurriel had two hits each for Miami.

Rays 6, Blue Jays 3

Zach Eflin logged seven strong innings to lead Tampa Bay to a victory over Toronto in the finale of a four-game series in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Eflin (7-1) allowed just one run on six hits to pick up his third consecutive win. He walked two and did not record a strikeout. Randy Arozarena had two hits and two RBIs for Tampa Bay, which won three games in the series to improve to 5-2 during its current 10-game homestand.

Alejandro Kirk recorded three hits and Brandon Belt went 1-for-2 with an RBI and two walks for Toronto, which has lost seven of its last eight games. Toronto starter Alek Manoah (1-5) was pulled at the start of the fourth after allowing five runs (four earned) on three hits in three innings. He walked five and struck out six.

Cardinals 2, Reds 1

Nolan Gorman drove in one run and scored another as visiting St. Louis edged Cincinnati to salvage a split in their four-game series.

Gorman extended his hitting streak to 15 games with his go-ahead RBI double. Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (3-1) blanked the Reds for seven innings on five hits. He struck out five and walked nobody. Giovanny Gallegos got the final four outs to earn his fifth save.

Reds starting pitcher Luke Weaver threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings. He struck out six, walked one and yielded three hits. Reliever Lucas Sims (1-1) allowed two runs and took the loss. In the ninth, the Reds’ Spencer Steer hit a one-out double and scored on Stuart Fairchild’s two-out single, but Gallegos struck out Luke Maile to end the game.

Mets 10, Cubs 1

Carlos Carrasco allowed one run in a season-high 6 2/3 innings, Pete Alonso belted his major-league-leading 19th homer and visiting New York beat Chicago to avert a three-game sweep.

Making his second start since missing more than a month with elbow inflammation, Carrasco (1-2) delivered the best of his five 2023 outings. The right-hander yielded Dansby Swanson’s first-inning solo homer, four other hits and struck out four while walking two. New York’s Jeff McNeil had three hits and scored for the third time on Alonso’s two-run, insurance homer in the seventh.

Back from a shoulder injury and on a major league mound for the first time since July 5, Chicago’s Kyle Hendricks (0-1) had his moments of success Thursday, like retiring seven straight Mets at one point. However, he was charged with five runs, three earned, on six hits and two walks while striking out five in 4 1/3 innings.

Giants 5, Brewers 0

Six San Francisco pitchers combined on a four-hitter to pace the visiting Giants to a shutout victory over Milwaukee, spoiling Julio Teheran’s return to the major leagues.

Teheran (0-1), signed by the Brewers earlier in the day, allowed one run on four hits in five innings in his first start in the majors since April 2021, when he was with Detroit.

The Giants added four runs in the eighth inning off Tyson Miller to go in front 5-0. Jakob Junis (3-2), the third Giants pitcher, allowed two hits in 2 1/3 innings for the victory.

–Field Level Media