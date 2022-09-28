Mitch, please: Steelers down to 15 percent chance to make playoffs

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Will the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers rebound and make the playoffs in 2022?

Bettors are banking on “No.”

BetMGM moved the Steelers down in a massive odds shift following Week 3 that pushed Pittsburgh from -350 to -750, an implied probability of over 85 percent.

The Steelers are riding with Mitch Trubisky at quarterback in the first season without Ben Roethlisberger since 2004 and play the Jets (1-2) in Week 4. But peeking around the corner, they play at Buffalo (Oct. 9), host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Oct. 16) and then visit the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles — both 3-0 this season — before Halloween.

A bye week, and golden opportunity for Pittsburgh to launch the Kenny Pickett era at quarterback, follows to kick off November.

Trubisky is averaging 5.5 yards per pass attempt and the Steelers have four offensive touchdowns and 54 points in three games. Trubisky has one touchdown run and two TD passes.

Pittsburgh’s lone win this season was a Week 1 overtime victory against the Bengals in which Cincinnati committed five turnovers.

Other teams who are being downgraded on the “to make playoffs” futures since Week 3 games were played include the Las Vegas Raiders (-350 to -550), Arizona Cardinals (-190 to -450), and Washington Commanders (-275 to -400).

–Field Level Media