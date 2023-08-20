Missouri to open season with two-QB system

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz plans to take his time — and see some more reps — before naming a starting quarterback.

Drinkwitz told reporters late Saturday that he plans to play incumbent starter Brady Cook and Sam Horn in the first two games of the season before making any decisions on a full-time QB.

“In this day and age of college football, I think you can very easily see a couple quarterbacks play in the first couple of games and let the play on the field decide it,” Drinkwitz said.

Cook, a junior from St. Louis, started all 13 games for Missouri last season. He threw for 2,724 yards and 14 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He ran for 585 yards and six more scores.

Horn, a redshirt freshman, made one appearance last season. On Nov. 19 against New Mexico State, he threw two incomplete passes and ran once for 10 yards.

The Tigers were 6-7 in 2022.

Missouri will open the 2023 season with a pair of home games — Aug. 31 against South Dakota and Sept. 9 vs. Middle Tennessee State before Kansas State comes to Columbia on Sept. 16.

The Tigers will begin Southeastern Conference play two weeks later against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn.

–Field Level Media