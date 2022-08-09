fbpx
Published August 9, 2022

Missouri names Brady Cook starting QB

Dec 22, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) throws with Army Black Knights linebacker Malkelm Morrison (2) defending during the third quarter of the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz named Brady Cook his starting quarterback when the Tigers play their season opener Sept. 1 against Louisiana Tech.

Cook, a St. Louis native, was a three-star prospect coming out of high school and has three years of eligibility remaining. He’s played in eight career games, including five last season, which he finished 47-for-59 for 350 yards, two passing touchdowns and no interceptions.

Cook made his first collegiate start in the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl against Army. He went 27-for-34 for 238 yards and a touchdown and added 53 rushing yards, including a 30-yard rushing score. Missouri lost the bowl game 24-22.

Missouri was picked sixth of seven teams in the SEC East in last month’s preseason SEC media poll.

–Field Level Media

