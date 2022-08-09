Missouri names Brady Cook starting QB

Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz named Brady Cook his starting quarterback when the Tigers play their season opener Sept. 1 against Louisiana Tech.

Cook, a St. Louis native, was a three-star prospect coming out of high school and has three years of eligibility remaining. He’s played in eight career games, including five last season, which he finished 47-for-59 for 350 yards, two passing touchdowns and no interceptions.

Cook made his first collegiate start in the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl against Army. He went 27-for-34 for 238 yards and a touchdown and added 53 rushing yards, including a 30-yard rushing score. Missouri lost the bowl game 24-22.

Missouri was picked sixth of seven teams in the SEC East in last month’s preseason SEC media poll.

–Field Level Media