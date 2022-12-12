Mississippi State coach Mike Leach’s condition remains critical

Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach is in critical condition in Jackson, Miss., the university confirmed Monday morning.

Leach was hospitalized Sunday after experiencing what the school termed “a personal health issue at his home.”

Leach was transferred from Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, approximately 125 miles away.

“Mississippi State University head football coach Mike Leach remains in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center,” the school said in a statement. “Mike’s family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and support for the coach, but also requests that their family’s privacy be respected at this time. This is the extent of the information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach’s condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time.”

The Mississippi Clarion Ledger, citing multiple sources, said Leach, 61, suffered a massive heart attack at his home in Starkville. When EMTs arrived, they used a defibrillator machine to restore his normal heart rhythm, per the report.

Sources also told the newspaper that Leach could have suffered seizures with the possibility of brain damage.

Always colorful and opinionated, Leach is in his third season at Mississippi State with a record of 19-17.

Former colleagues and friends alluded to the seriousness of the situation on social media, with Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen, who coached with Leach at Texas Tech from 2000-07, saying in part, “My thoughts are with my mentor” and “I am devastated by today’s news.”

Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will serve as interim head coach during Leach’s absence.

No. 22 Mississippi State (8-4) is slated to face Illinois (8-4) in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Fla., on Jan. 2.

Overall, Leach is 158-107 in 21 seasons at Texas Tech (2000-09), Washington State (2012-19) and Mississippi State.

