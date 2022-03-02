Misfits sign MagiFelix as ‘multi-role substitute’

Misfits announced the signing Wednesday of Felix “MagiFelix” Bostrom as a “multi-role substitute” for the upcoming spring split playoffs.
The 22-year-old Swede will be available in case of emergency for both Misfits Gaming in the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) and also Misfits Premier in the French LoL circuit (LFL).
With playoffs right around the corner, we decided to sign a multi-role substitute for both LEC and LFL in case of emergency.
And you know there's only one person who can do that job (besides Tyler1).
Welcome to Misfits, @MagiFelix_lol! pic.twitter.com/fa4jSZ2Fnn
— Misfits Gaming LoL (@MisfitsggLoL) March 2, 2022
MagiFelix previously competed with Astralis, Fnatic Rising, YouthCrew Esports and Movistar Riders, among others.
–Field Level Media