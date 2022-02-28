Misfits sign 24Haven all-female Valorant roster

Misfits Gaming has signed 24Haven’s roster.

Misfits Gaming added 24Haven’s all-female roster Monday in making its initial move into VALORANT competition.

The Florida-based outfit — including Americans Presley “Slandy” Anderson, Chloe Wang and Luna “LunaFox” Ryan along with Canada’s Vernina “Verninaa” Gozum and Mady of United Arab Emirates — is tabbing its new team “Misfits Black.”

The group last competed for 24Haven, putting up a fourth-place performance in the Pittsburgh Knights Sakura Cup No. 5. The five-woman crew has also teamed in open-qualifier action at the 2021 VCT Game Changers Series and 2022 VCT NA Challengers.

Misfits adds to its franchise portfolio that also includes Misfits Gaming in the LoL European Championship (LEC), the Florida Mutineers in the Call of Duty League and Florida Mayhem of the Overwatch League.

–Field Level Media