Published December 6, 2022

Miracle to miss DPC season to ‘deal with health issues’

Nigma Galaxy
Nigma Galaxy

Amer “Miracle” Al-Barkawi will miss the upcoming Dota Pro Circuit season due to health issues, Nigma Galaxy announced Tuesday.

The team posted on Twitter that the 25-year-old player is taking a break and has been removed from the active roster.

Miracle has missed time due to health-related reasons before — at the ESL One Malaysia in 2022 and for a WePlay Esports AniMajor playoff match in 2021.

The Jordanian-Polish player joined Nigma Galaxy in November 2019 following stints with Team Liquid (2016-19) and OG (2015-16).

The remaining active members of the Nigma Galaxy roster are Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan, Ivan “MinD_ContRoL” Ivanov, Maroun “GH” Merhej and Kuro “KuroKy” Takhasomi.

–Field Level Media

