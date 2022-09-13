Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards reportedly could be fined by NBA soon following homophobic slurs this weekend

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Fast-rising Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has gotten himself in hot water and could end up facing a five-figure fine from the NBA very soon.

Over the weekend, Edwards posted an Instagram story video where he ridiculed a group of shirtless men. In the since-deleted video, the 21-year-old used a homophobic slur in reference to them and ended the video by saying, “Look at the world came to.” A woman can then be heard laughing in the background.

After the video was posted to his 1.2 million followers on the social media platform, the top overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft was quickly inundated with denouncements of his language in the footage. It was not long before word reached the Timberwolves organization, and team president Tim Connelly released a statement detailing the organization’s “disappointment” with their talented guard.

“We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media. The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many.”

Edwards eventually took to his social media again to publicly apologize for the video. Admitting he was “immature, hurtful, and disrespectful” in the Instagram post. “What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”

Anthony Edwards could soon face a $50K fine from NBA

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported that a source informed them the NBA is looking into the situation and deliberating on if smacking the Timberwolves star with a sizable fine is the next, and final move in this unfortunate moment of immaturity.

In April of 2021, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant was fined $50,000 when private messages of him making homophobic and misogynistic comments were released publicly. Lakers and Celtics greats Kobe Bryant and Rajon Rondo have also been hit with stiff fines for using homophobic slurs in the past as well.

Considering the fact that Edwards could be one of the league’s faces for the next decade, chances are the NBA is likely to levy a strong penalty against the Minnesota talent to send a message to him and their fan base that such actions are completely unacceptable for any representative of the league, especially a rising star.

Edwards is set to make over $10.7 million in 2022-2023.