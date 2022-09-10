Washington Wizards insider concerned 1st round pick Johnny Davis may lack key characters needed in NBA

There continues to be growing concern that Washington Wizards first-round pick Johnny Davis could quickly be the next NBA draft bust. One team insider recently explained some of the issues that have talent evaluators worried.
With the tenth overall pick in the June draft, the Wizards took Wisconsin star, Johnny Davis. Last season’s Big Ten player of the year and a finalist for the Naismith Award. On the surface that seems like a pretty safe pick for any team. However, in August the rumblings began of Davis possibly not being what the Wizards had hoped for.
One scout suggested that he may lack the explosiveness to get by defenders at the NBA level, and there were some questions about his lateral movement. On Thursday, The Athletic’s Wizards beat writer Josh Robbins confirmed some of those reports and expanded on the worries of Davis lacking certain characteristics that are necessary to be a success in the NBA.
Washington Wizards first-round draft pick Johnny Davis seems to lack NBA athleticism
- Johnny Davis stats (NCAA 2021-2022): 19.7 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.7 APG, 30.6% 3PT
It has to be a good bit worrying for Wizards fans that a player the team used a lottery pick on not only won’t be a perennial All-Star but may have issues just being a consistent rotation player if these reports are to be believed. This could be the one time supporters have to hope he was injured and that when healthy he makes some notable leaps forward in his rookie season.