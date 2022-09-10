Washington Wizards insider concerned 1st round pick Johnny Davis may lack key characters needed in NBA

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

There continues to be growing concern that Washington Wizards first-round pick Johnny Davis could quickly be the next NBA draft bust. One team insider recently explained some of the issues that have talent evaluators worried.

With the tenth overall pick in the June draft, the Wizards took Wisconsin star, Johnny Davis. Last season’s Big Ten player of the year and a finalist for the Naismith Award. On the surface that seems like a pretty safe pick for any team. However, in August the rumblings began of Davis possibly not being what the Wizards had hoped for.

One scout suggested that he may lack the explosiveness to get by defenders at the NBA level, and there were some questions about his lateral movement. On Thursday, The Athletic’s Wizards beat writer Josh Robbins confirmed some of those reports and expanded on the worries of Davis lacking certain characteristics that are necessary to be a success in the NBA.

Washington Wizards first-round draft pick Johnny Davis seems to lack NBA athleticism

Johnny Davis stats (NCAA 2021-2022): 19.7 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.7 APG, 30.6% 3PT

“With Davis, what would worry me is that he didn’t look quick enough or athletic enough to impact a game [in Summer League]. His ballhandling wasn’t good. Those are abilities and skills he’ll need to be a solid pro. That said, I do think a back injury hampered him. I mean, he even struggled to jog back in transition after the Wizards’ made baskets. I give him enormous credit for fighting through that injury and not using it as an excuse. He showed a lot of grit, and that grit should bode well for him in the year ahead. I’ll be fascinated to see how he fares during the preseason.” nba insider on johnny davis

It has to be a good bit worrying for Wizards fans that a player the team used a lottery pick on not only won’t be a perennial All-Star but may have issues just being a consistent rotation player if these reports are to be believed. This could be the one time supporters have to hope he was injured and that when healthy he makes some notable leaps forward in his rookie season.