Mind Games out of DPC Stockholm Major due to visa issues

Mind Games were removed from the Dota Pro Circuit Stockholm Major on Friday because of issues with travel visas for some team members.

The Russian team had to forfeit its first match against Thunder Awaken on Thursday. Now, the remaining teams in Group B automatically will advance to the playoffs and will be playing their group-stage games for seeding in the $500,000 tournament only.

Three players did not receive their visas in time to travel to Sweden for the tournament.

This is the first major of the 2021/2022 Dota Pro Circuit season and runs through May 22. The first-place team will take home $200,000.

