Milwaukee Brewers add former AL MVP for the stretch run

The Milwaukee Brewers will enter Friday’s series opener with a 74-59 record. They are currently in first place in the National League Central, three games ahead of the surprising Chicago Cubs.

This is not stopping general manager Matt Arnold from seeking upgrades on the big-league roster. According to Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Brewers have signed former American League MVP Josh Donaldson to a minor league contract.

Donaldson, 37, was released by the disappointing New York Yankees earlier in the week after being activated off the 60-day injured list. The three-time All-Star had been out since July 15 with a right calf strain. Prior to that, he struggled big time.

Josh Donaldson stats (2023): .142 average, 10 HR, 15 RBI, .659 OPS

With that said, Donaldson has a track record of success. From 2013-17 with the Oakland Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays, the veteran hit .282 while averaging 33 homers and 98 RBI per season.

After a couple injury-plagued campaigns, Donaldson returned to form with the Atlanta Braves in 2019. That season saw him hit 37 homers while driving in 94 runs. He hasn’t been the same player over the past three seasons, hitting a combined .225 with a .744 OPS.

What the addition of Josh Donaldson means for the Milwaukee Brewers

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Donaldson will initially report to Triple-A Nashville. In reality, it can be seen as some form of a rehab assignment. He should make his way to the majors at some point soon.

Milwaukee’s current starting third baseman, Brian Anderson, is hitting .224 with nine homers, 40 RBI and a .675 OPS. He’s seen as one of the weakest links in the Brewers’ lineup.

In addition to playing third base, Donaldson can fill in at first base and as a designated hitter. That latter position has also been a weak link with Jesse Winker (.199 average, .567 OPS) currently on the injured list.