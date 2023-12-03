Milwaukee Brewers give teen prospect insane contract that tops deals of some recent elite free agents

On Sunday, the Milwaukee Brewers gave top prospect Jackson Chourio a record-shattering contract that equals or betters some of the contracts top-shelf free agents have gotten on the market this offseason.

MLB fans are familiar with the big divide in payrolls between organizations that are viewed as big market teams compared to those in places seen as small markets. Teams like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Mets benefit from being in highly populated major media markets and the wealth that comes with it.

It has led to many frustrating situations for fans of franchises like the Oakland Athletics, Minnesota Twins, and Pittsburgh Pirates as they are unable to hold on to homegrown stars because they simply can’t afford them when they are seeking huge raises. However, in recent years, small market clubs have found a unique way to balance the scales.

Instead of waiting until a talent proves themselves for several seasons at the big league level before they ponder giving them a new contract or trading them, clubs are identifying which players are the best-of-the-best among their young talent and locking them up to huge long-term contracts that would have been unheard of a decade ago.

Milwaukee Brewers give 19-year-old prospect $82 million guaranteed in new contract

The Milwaukee Brewers did exactly that this weekend when they gave the top player in their farm system, Jackson Chourio, a massive eight-year deal. New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman was one of the first to report the contract that will see the 19-year-old get a contract worth as much as $142.5 million and includes $82 million guaranteed.

The contract has two option years worth $25 million and a $2 million buyout. The pact, which is expected to be announced at this week’s winter meetings is the richest ever given to a prospect and teenager in MLB history.

The contract has a greater total or better annual average than deals given to current or former All-Stars like Luis Severino, Sonny Gray, and Jason Heyward over the last couple of weeks.

MLB.com ranks Churio as the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball as the teenager was promoted to AAA in 2023 and was even better than he was at AA. This season he had a slash line of .282/.338/.467, with 22 HRs, 91 RBIs, 88 Rs, and 44 SBs spread over the two levels of the Milwaukee Brewers system.