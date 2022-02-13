WATCH: Mickey Guyton sets stage with awesome Super Bowl LVI national anthem

Mickey Guyton is already considered a household name within the country music industry. The multi-Grammy nominated singer became the first ever black artist nominated for best country album for her debut album “Remember Her Name.”

A native of Texas, Guyton took to SoFi Stadium in Southern California to sing the national anthem in the lead up to Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

To say she dominated on the grandest of stages would be an understatement. Mickey Guyton showed her range and hit on all the key notes — bringing back memories of some of the greatest Super Bowl renditions in history. Check it out.

Back in January of 1991, Whitney Houston sang the best iteration of the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl XXV between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. The performance came in Florida with the desert storm war in Iraq acting as a backdrop.

Some will argue that Jennifer Hudson’s rendition ahead of Super Bowl XLIII in February of 2009 rivaled what the late-great Houston brought to the table. Others will point to Beyoncé’s performancee ahead of Super Bowl XXXVIII back in February of 2004.

Either way, those watching Guyton belt it inside SoFi Stadium in Southern California Sunday afternoon were not disappointed.

Sports world reacts to Mickey Guyton’s national anthem

Mickey Guyton nailed that performance. #SuperBowl — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) February 13, 2022

Mickey Guyton crushed her performance 🇺🇸 #SuperBowl — Nick Russo (@Kingnickrusso) February 13, 2022

mickey guyton giving you vocals AND gospel? aight. aight. AIGHT. — Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) February 13, 2022

Arlington’s own Mickey Guyton performing the national anthem providing a goosebump moment or two!#SBLVI pic.twitter.com/H0BzV9tqCz — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) February 13, 2022

Guyton's contract stipulates that she be introduced as having "the voice of an angel". — 𝙳𝚊𝚟𝚒𝚍 𝚂𝚌𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚛𝚝𝚣 (@JoelKatz) February 13, 2022

Jeeeeesus. Insta-tears with Mickey Guyton. Crushed it 🔥 — Ashley Green (@agreenphotog) February 13, 2022

What an INCREDIBLE National Anthem!!! Perfectly done. Perfect harmony. Amazing voice on Mickey Guyton.



10/10. — Dante (@DanteTheDon) February 13, 2022