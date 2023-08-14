Michael Oher reveals lies that were told in ‘The Blind Side’ movie

Many football or movie fanatics are familiar with Michael Oher, the subject of a biographical sports drama titled The Blind Side, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film earned $309.2 million at the box office after its premiere in 2009. Of course, the movie was based on a 2006 book written by Michael Lewis of the same name.

But now we’re learning that part of the story we were told is actually a lie, according to Oher. In the film featuring Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw, Oher is adopted by Sean and Leigh Ann Tuohy, a well-off family who could help him achieve his goal of reaching the NFL.

Except, Oher was never actually adopted. Oher made that clear on Monday by filing a petition in Tennessee court, alleging the family helped formulate a false story aimed to generate more wealth. To which Oher says he never received a single penny from the movie sales.

Instead of ever adopting Oher, the family instead is accused of ‘tricking him into signing a document making them his conservators.’ This gave the Tuohy family the legal authority to conduct business deals in Oher’s name, such as with the Blind Side movie.

The profits that the Tuohy family received off Oher’s likeness in the movie? It all reportedly went to the Tuohy’s two birth children as well as keeping the rest for themselves. The Tuohys continue to call Oher their “adopted son,” even touting this inaccuracy while promoting Leigh Anne’s career as an author and motivational speaker.

As far as why this all only coming out now? Oher says he only just learned of the conservatorship in February of 2023, realizing he had no familial ties to the Tuohys. Now, Oher is aiming to end the conservatorship, meaning the Tuohys would no longer be able to benefit from using his name and likeness. He’d also like for the couple to pay him the rightful share of the profits generated from the movie.

After his five-year career with the Baltimore Ravens, Oher played a season with the Tennessee Titans, before finishing his playing days by spending two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, playing his last snap in the 2016 NFL season. Oher has stayed busy since his retirement, recently publishing a book, “When Your Back’s Against the Wall,” which was released last week.

