Michael Oher accused of shaking down family after ‘The Blind Side’ allegations

Former NFL offensive tackle Michael Oher was famously the subject of the hit 2009 movie “The Blind Side.” It focused on a family that took him in and helped the young man receive a scholarship to the University of Mississippi as a football player.

Nearly 15 years after the movie was released, Oher is revealing lies he believes was told in the blockbuster starring Sandra Bullock about the family that adopted him.

Primarily, Oher claims that Sean and Leigh Ann Tuohy never adopted him and concocted the story to generate more wealth. Instead of ever adopting Oher, the family is accused of “tricking him into signing a document making them his conservators.” In a Tennessee court filing, Oher claims that he never received a penny of the movie sales or anything else from his likeness.

“The lie of Michael’s adoption is one upon which Co-Conservators Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have enriched themselves at the expense of their Ward, the undersigned Michael Oher,” the legal filing reads. “Michael Oher discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February of 2023, when he learned that the Conservatorship to which he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys.”

The Tuohy family is now responding through lawyer Marty Singer. In a statement obtained by TMZ Sports, the family denied these allegations and pushed back against Oher in a big way.

“The notion that a couple worth hundreds of millions of dollars would connive to withhold a few thousand dollars in profit participation payments from anyone — let alone from someone they loved as a son — defies belief,” statement responding to Michael Oher.

Instead, the family claims that Oher attempted to shake it down for $15 million in order for him not to go public with the allegations.

Now 37, Oher was a first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens back in 2009. He played eight seasons in the NFL, including the final two with the Carolina Panthers. Per Spotrac, he earned $34.5 million throughout his career in the NFL.