Micah Parsons’ career aspirations aim higher than Hall of Fame

When an athlete joins the NFL, their first hope is simply to make the roster. Eventually, the goal is to earn some playing time, and if you do well with that opportunity, maybe a starting spot becomes available. Micah Parsons never really had to worry about any of that. The 12th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft became a starter from day one of his professional football career with the Dallas Cowboys.

But not only has Parsons quickly carved out a first-string role on ‘America’s Team,’ he’s also become one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year and becoming a two-time All-Pro. Parsons, still just 24, has the makings of a special player.

Even though he’s already among the best defensive players in football, Parsons has no intentions of relaxing any time soon. On Saturday, the football community witnessed a new class of enshrinees enter the Hall of Fame, and one day, Parsons sees himself earning a gold jacket too, but he doesn’t want to be a fringe candidate. He wants to be one of the very best of all time.

“When you talk about great careers, [when] you talk about the Hall of Fame, like I don’t think I just want to make the Hall of Fame. I just want to be known as one of the greatest Hall of Famers. There’s categories to everything. There’s good. There’s great and there’s like, perfect. … When you talk about me, I don’t want to just be mentioned in the Hall of Fame. Yeah, that’s a great accolade, but I want to be one of the greatest in the Hall of Fame.” Micah Parsons on NFL goals

Parsons has already tallied 26.5 sacks through two NFL seasons, which has helped him finish as the runner-up in Defensive Player of the Year voting two years in a row. There’s no question he’s made a strong impact on the league, but the biggest question is whether the former Penn State star can maintain this excellent level of play for several more seasons. If so, a bust in Canton just might be waiting for him when Parsons is ready to hang up the cleats.

