MIBR rally to reach Fall American Showdown semis

MIBR came from behind to beat LOS + oNe 2-1 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the BLAST Premier Fall American Showdown.

The result sends MIBR to a Saturday semifinal matchup against Sharks Esports, who swept Complexity 2-0 in the first quarterfinal on Wednesday.

The other two quarterfinals are set for Friday, with Evil Geniuses facing Fluxo and VERTEX Esports Club clashing with 00 Nation.

The $67,500 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features eight teams vying for one of two remaining berths in the $425,000 BLAST Premier Fall Finals, scheduled for Oct. 23-27 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Another spot will go to the winner of the Fall European also being contested this week.

The eight American Showdown teams are competing in a single knockout bracket consisting of quarterfinals, semifinals and final. All matches are best-of-three, including the championship round on Sunday.

In the Thursday match, LOS + oNe opened with a 16-10 win on Overpass before MIBR rallied to claim Nuke 16-13 and Dust II 16-11.

Jhonatan “JOTA” Willian paced MIBR’s all-Brazilian squad with 71 kills and a plus-18 kill-death differential. Guatemala’s Mario “malbsMd” Samayoa topped LOS + oNe with 68 kills and a plus-10 K-D differential.

BLAST Premier Fall American Showdown prize pool and points distribution

1. $20,000, 1,600 BLAST Premier points, qualification for BLAST Premier Fall Finals

2. $12,500, 800 points

3-4. $7,500, 500 points

5-8. $5,000, 150 points — Complexity, LOS + oNe, two teams TBD

