MIBR, Imperial to leave Poland bootcamp due to Russian invasion

MIBR’s logo for the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

CS:GO teams MIBR and Imperial are retreating from bootcamps they had arranged in Warsaw, Poland, to fly back to their home nation of Brazil on Thursday in response to Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, Globo Esporte reported.

Another Brazilian CS:GO team, GODSENT, will be joining them in a couple of days. That team plans to leave Poland for Mexico this Sunday.

Many top CS:GO teams were in Katowice, Poland, this month for the IEM Katowice 2022 tournament. That included MIBR and GODSENT, which were eliminated in the first stage. Both teams had stayed behind in the country. Imperial entered Poland on Monday to hold a camp ahead of qualifiers for the PGL Antwerp Major Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament.

The Electronic Sports League (ESL), organizers of IEM Katowice, has said the tournament will conclude as scheduled.

Poland shares a border with Ukraine. Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a declaration of war on Ukraine Wednesday night and an invasion began Thursday.

–Field Level Media