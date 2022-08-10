MIBR add HEN1 to starting lineup

Credit: MIBR

AWPer Henrique “HEN1” Teles has been added to the starting lineup of MIBR’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, the organization announced Wednesday.

HEN1, 27, fills the void left by rifler Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes, who is headed to Imperial.

HEN1 spent just over three months with GODSENT before being released from his contract on June 30. The Brazilian also competed with 00 Nation, O Plano, FURIA Esports and Luminosity Gaming among other teams.

MIBR’s current roster consists of Brazilians Raphael “exit” Lacerda, Matheus “Tuurtle” Anhaia, Jhonatan “JOTA” Willian, Breno “brnz4n” Poletto and HEN1. Bruno “bit” Fukuda Lima is the coach.

–Field Level Media