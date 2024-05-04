2024 Miami Grand Prix menu prices for beer, wings and nachos are absurd

Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Formula 1 is back in Miami on Sunday for another grand prix in the United States. For those attending Sunday’s race, the Miami Grand Prix menu prices will serve as just another reminder of how expensive the opportunity to see this race is.

The Miami Grand Prix, held at the Miami International Autodrome, is one of the biggest spectacles in racing. Last year, nearly 300,000 people attended the race and another massive crowd is expected on Sunday. While a three-day campus pass without an assigned seat might only cost upwards of $400, some of the menu prices for Miami’s Grand Prix are insane.

Related: NASCAR schedule

Days before Sunday’s race, NASCAR driver Ryan Ellis provided a glimpse at the Miami Grand Prix menu prices for those in attendance.

F1 is a little more expensive than nascar pic.twitter.com/kvvjgiSoxo — Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) May 3, 2024

The cost of warmed meals alone ranges from $120 to $215, with some fruit costing upwards of $190. For those interested in enjoying an alcoholic beverage at the Miami Grand Prix, the listed menu prices are even higher.

Related: NASCAR power rankings

Menu prices for the Miami Grand Prix via Ryan Ellis on Twitter

For the sake of comparison, concession prices at the Super Bowl have soda in the ballpark of $7-$9 with some 16. oz bottles of water costing $7. As for alcohol, Super Bowl venues have typically charged $15 for drinks like Bud Light and Coors Light.

Those behind the Miami Grand Prix note that the listed prices are for foods served to parties of eight people, which does bring the price down some. Still, for the average sports fan, seeing a $180 list price for carne asada nachos with a Tito’s at $560 or a 16 oz. Miller Lite listed at $55 is a reminder that the Miami Grand Prix largely exists for the wealthiest sports observers to hang out while the average F1 fan has to watch from home.