Miami (Fla.) manhandles Miami (Ohio) in opener

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Van Dyke passed for 201 yards and a touchdown to lead the host Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes to a 38-3 win over the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

The Hurricanes’ defense held the RedHawks to 2-of-12 success on third downs and 0-for-3 on fourth downs. On offense, the Hurricanes rushed for 250 yards and passed for 243 yards.

Van Dyke completed 17 of 22 passes and was intercepted once.

The Hurricanes also got 90 yards and one touchdown on nine carries by running back Henry Parrish Jr.

RedHawks quarterback Brett Gabbert finished 12 of 21 for 127 yards, while receiver Gage Larvadain caught eight passes for 80 yards.

The Hurricanes led 10-0 after the first quarter and 16-3 at halftime.

The game’s first drive ended with Van Dyke’s 44-yard touchdown pass to Colbie Young, who took a bubble screen and went the distance.

The Hurricanes made it 10-0 on their second possession, ending a 15-play, 66-yard drive with Andres Borregales’ 34-yard field goal.

Borregales added a 32-yard field goal to make it 13-0 late in the second quarter.

The RedHawks finally got on the board on Graham Nicholson’s booming 48-yard field goal with 58 seconds left before halftime. The kick, which was 1 yard short of Nicholson’s career best, would have been good from 55.

But the Hurricanes, led by Parrish’s 37-yard run, made it 16-3 on Borregales’ 43-yard field goal off the left post on the final play of the first half.

On their first chance of the third quarter, the Hurricanes extended their advantage to 24-3. True freshman Mark Fletcher Jr., who got a great kick-out block from pulling guard Anez Cooper, scored on a 26-yard run. The Hurricanes added a two-point conversion on Van Dyke’s slant-pattern pass to Xavier Restrepo.

The Hurricanes made it 31-3 on Parrish’s 12-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter. Parrish faked out defensive back Yahsyn McKee with a stop-and-go move before diving for the right pylon.

With 4:30 left, Donald Chaney Jr. scored on a 20-yard run to make it 38-3. Six defenders got a hand on Chaney, who bulled over one would-be tackler near the goal line.

–Field Level Media