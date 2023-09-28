Miami Dolphins to get major offensive weapon back for massive Week 4 clash with Buffalo Bills

The Miami Dolphins are expected to have one of their dangerous weapons on offense back for a titanic Week 4 battle with division rivals the Buffalo Bills.

After Week 3, the Miami Dolphins have been the talk of the football world. Their stunning 70-point showing against the Denver Broncos was a shocking display of scoring that has not been seen in the NFL in more than a half-century.

Related: Love Fantasy Sports? Get Top FREE Insights From One Of The World’s Best Players Today!

Yet, what makes their historic showing last week all the more impressive is that they did so without talented wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. The speedster who posted over 1,300 yards in 2022 was knocked out of the team’s Week 2 win over the New England Patriots when linebacker Marte Mapu landed a stiff hit on the 24-year-old. The hit forced him into the league’s concussion protocol where he has remained heading into Thursday.

Jaylen Waddle stats (2022) stats: 75 catches, 1,356 yards, 8 touchdowns

Jaylen Waddle to return for Miami Dolphins in Week 4

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

However, this afternoon ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that Waddle had officially cleared the protocols and was expected to suit up for the team on Sunday afternoon for a monumental early season matchup with 2022 AFC East champions the Buffalo Bills.

The 70 the Miami Dolphins offense posted last week, unsurprisingly, set a new team record and made history for being the first team to tally 70 points and over 700 yards of offense in one game. However, that was against a Broncos defense that has struggled mightily this season. The Bills defense will be a very different story.

Related: NFL offense rankings 2023 – Miami Dolphins rise, and Dallas Cowboys fall after Week 3

After three weeks, Buffalo is second in the NFL for total yards (253) and points against (11.7) per game. They are also third in passing yards against, having only allowed opposing teams to throw for an average of 142.3 yards a game against them.

Waddle’s return is huge for Miami as the Bills defense will surely be focusing on superstar receiver Tyreek Hill at 1 PM ET on Sunday.