Miami Dolphins star now ‘holding in’ for new contract

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has not participated in team drills over the past several days. Reporters in South Beach caught on to that following Wednesday’s practice.

Head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about Wilkins’ recent absence during a Q&A with reporters. McDaniel noted that Wilkins, 27, is holding in while seeking a contract extension. McDaniel expanded a bit further on the situation, too.

“He feels that his play is deserving of a contract. We would agree, as the Miami Dolphins organization; we are in negotiations. As a result, he hasn’t been participating in team [drills]. When he next participates, that will be up to him,” Mike McDaniel on Christian Wilkins.

Wilkins was a first-round pick of the Dolphins out of Clemson back in 2019. He has since morphed into an anchor on Miami’s defensive line. Over the course of the past two seasons, Wilkins has registered 26 tackles for loss, 20 QB hits and eight sacks while playing at a high level against the run.

At issue here is Wilkins’ contract. He’s set to earn $10.75 million in 2023, the final year of his rookie contract. The star’s hold in also comes after an offseason in which fellow defensive tackles cashed in big time, either on the free agent market or via extensions.

Quinnen Williams, New York Jets: 4 years, $96 million

Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans: 4 years, $94 million

Daron Payne, Washington Commanders: 4 years, $90 million

Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants: 4 years, $87.5 million

Javon Hargrave, San Francisco 49ers: 4 years, $84 million

Rightfully so, Christian Wilkins believes that his play merits a similar extension ahead of the Miami Dolphins opening the regular season Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

As for Wilkins’ status, the terminology “holding in” is new. Players have started to show up to training camp rather than hold out completely to avoid the daily fine that would come with the latter under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Wilkins is slated to hit free agency next March.