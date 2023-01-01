Miami Dolphins’ playoff hopes could rest on 3rd string QB in Week 18

The Miami Dolphins are now 8-8 on the season after dropping their fifth consecutive game to the New England Patriots on New Year’s Day.

This is not an ideal scenario for first-year head coach Mike McDaniel and Co. after Miami started the season winning eight of its first 11 games.

Sunday’s loss to New England came with starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sidelined due to yet another concussion. He was replaced under center by veteran journeyman Teddy Bridgewater who proceeded to leave the game with an injury after throwing a pick-six late in the third quarter. Rookie Skylar Thompson replaced Bridgewater at QB to conclude a game Miami lost by the score of 23-21.

We now have more information on Bridgewater’s injury courtesy of Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. It’s not great. According to Florio, Bridgewater suffered a broken finger on his right hand and is unlikely to suit up next week against the New York Jets. This means Thompson, who had thrown all of 53 regular-season passes heading into Sunday’s action, would get the start in a do-or-die game for the Fins.

Related: Miami Dolphins schedule and game-by-game predictions

Miami Dolphins NFL Playoff hopes could hinge on rookie seventh-round pick

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

While Thompson looked great during the preseason, he has not seen a ton of action during the regular year. That will likely change with Miami in need of a win over the Jets next Sunday to secure the final AFC Playoff spot.

Miami’s playoff scenarios are pretty simple. Not only does it need to defeat New York, the team must root for the Buffalo Bills to win at home against the New England Patriots. If that does not happen, the Fins are out.

It’s a pretty darn disappointing culmination to a season that the Dolphins looked destined to make their first playoff appearance since 2016.

The only good news here is that the Jets were eliminated from playoff contention with their loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Robert Saleh’s squad has nothing to play for in this one. It could lead to a Miami Dolphins win. Even then, having to rely on a division rival to win can’t be seen as ideal for this squad.