Mets’ Starling Marte exits after taking pitch on hand

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte left Tuesday’s game against the host Pittsburgh Pirates after being hit by a 95 mph pitch on the right hand.

Marte was plunked during the first inning. He stayed in the game as a baserunner after a quick conference with manager Buck Showalter, and he manned right field in the bottom of the first before being replaced by Tyler Naquin in the bottom of the second.

Marte was named an All-Star this year, his first season with the Mets, and entered Tuesday batting .292 with 16 home runs, 63 RBIs and 18 stolen bases over 117 games.

The 33-year-old was facing one of his old teams. Marte spent 2012-2019 with the Pirates before short stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2020), Miami Marlins (2020-21) and Oakland Athletics (2021). He signed a four-year, $78 million deal with the Mets in free agency, just before the MLB lockout.

–Field Level Media