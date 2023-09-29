Mets-Phillies game postponed, doubleheader set for Saturday

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets’ series opener against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Friday was postponed due to inclement weather in the New York area.

New York Mayor Eric Adams urged city residents to stay home, with up to eight inches of rain expected to fall and flooding possible. Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in the area.

The game is scheduled to be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday. The first game is set to begin at 4:10 p.m. ET, with the second starting approximately 30 minutes from the conclusion of the first contest.

The Phillies (89-70) clinched the top wild card in the National League before taking the field on Thursday for a game they lost 3-2 to the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.

The host Mets (72-86) had their game against Miami on Thursday suspended due to torrential rains in the top of the ninth inning just after the Marlins scored twice to take a 2-1 lead.

That game, which could have wild-card implications, is scheduled to start again on Monday at 1:10 p.m. ET at Citi Field.

–Field Level Media