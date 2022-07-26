Mets’ fast start ends up being enough to edge Yankees

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Eduardo Escobar’s two-run homer capped a four-run first inning and starter Taijuan Walker recovered from a rough start to toss six innings for the host New York Mets, who beat the New York Yankees 6-3 on Tuesday night.

The National League East-leading Mets have won two straight following a three-game losing streak. The Yankees, who entered Tuesday with the best record in baseball, have lost four of six since the All-Star Break and are 10-11 this month.

The Yankees raced out to a 2-0 lead against Walker when Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo homered on consecutive one-out pitches in the first.

But Starling Marte homered off Jordan Montgomery (3-3) with one out in the bottom half of the inning to begin a five-batter flurry by the Mets that included back-to-back doubles by Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso in addition to Escobar’s two-run shot.

The Mets extended their lead in unusual fashion in the third. Marte led off with a double and raced home when third baseman Josh Donaldson’s throw to first on Lindor’s grounder hit Lindor in the back and bounced into right field.

The Yankees got at least two runners on against Walker in the second, third and fourth, but only scored in the fourth when Aaron Hicks raced home on DJ LeMahieu’s groundout to third.

Walker then walked Judge on four pitches and fell behind Rizzo 3-0 before Rizzo flew out to center field to end the threat.

Walker (8-2) retired the final seven batters he faced to last six innings for the ninth straight start. He allowed the three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three.

Adam Ottavino got five outs before Edwin Diaz struck out pinch hitter Joey Gallo to end the eighth. Diaz then closed out his 22nd save by striking out the side while working around a single and his own fielding error in the ninth.

Jeff McNeil added an insurance RBI single in the eighth. Alonso was 3-for-3 and is 8-for-10 in his last three games.

Judge, Rizzo, Hicks and Isiah Kiner-Falefa had two hits apiece.

Montgomery allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out three over 2 1/3 innings.

–Field Level Media