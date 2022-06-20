Mets blank Marlins 6-0, win three of four in series

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

David Peterson combined with three relievers on a seven-hit shutout Monday afternoon and the New York Mets used small ball to produce a 6-0 victory over the visiting Miami Marlins.

The Mets took three of four from the Marlins to improve to 16-3-2 in 21 series this season. Miami has lost six of eight.

The Marlins generated plenty of traffic against Peterson, who threw a first-pitch strike to just eight of 24 batters and retired the side in order once during his 5 1/3-inning stint. But Peterson picked off Jon Berti in the first and induced a 5-4-3 double play during the first five frames, a span in which Miami stranded six runners, including three in scoring position.

Peterson exited after giving up a single to Miguel Rojas (2-for-4) and issuing a walk to Jacob Stallings, but Adam Ottavino got Jerar Encarnacion to hit into another 5-4-3 double play.

Peterson (4-1) allowed six hits and walked two while striking out seven. Ottavino threw 1 2/3 perfect innings and Drew Smith worked around a two-out single in the eighth before Yoan Lopez stranded a pair of baserunners in the ninth.

The Mets built their first run off Taylor Rogers (3-6) in the first.

Brandon Nimmo (3-for-5) hit a leadoff double, Starling Marte reached on an error by Berti at third base and Francisco Lindor beat out an infield single. One out later, Mark Canha drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Mets scored twice on just one hit in the fourth.

J.D. Davis walked with one out and went to third on a double by Jeff McNeil. Eduardo Escobar lofted a sacrifice fly to shallow left and Davis just beat the throw from Luke Williams. McNeil went to third on the flyout and scored on a wild pitch. McNeil, however, injured his hamstring on the play and left the game. He was replaced at second by Luis Guillorme.

Nimmo and Marte led off the fifth with singles before Nimmo advanced on Lindor’s flyout and scored on another sacrifice fly, this one by Pete Alonso.

The Mets added two insurance runs in the eighth. With one out, Davis was hit by a pitch and Guillorme singled. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Escobar’s single.

Rogers allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings.

