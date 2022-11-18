Mets acquire RHP Elieser Hernandez from Marlins

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets acquired right-handers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham from the Miami Marlins on Friday in exchange for minor league pitcher Franklin Sanchez.

The Marlins designated Hernandez and Brigham for assignment on Tuesday.

Hernandez, 27, was 3-6 with a 6.35 ERA in 20 games (10 starts) for the Marlins in 2022. Over five seasons with Miami, he went 10-21 with a 5.04 ERA in 90 games (48 starts). He struck out 277 batters in 287 2/3 innings.

Brigham, 30, was 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA and one save in 16 relief appearances for the Marlins this season. He is 3-7 with a 4.52 ERA and two saves in 53 games (four starts) in parts of four seasons with Miami.

Sanchez, 22, joined the Mets organization in 2021. The right-hander was 2-2 with a 3.79 ERA in 17 games (seven starts) between Class-A Brooklyn and Class-A St. Lucie in 2022.

–Field Level Media