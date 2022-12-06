Meredith Speck re-signs with Courage

Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran midfielder Meredith Speck re-signed with the North Carolina Courage, inking a two-year guaranteed contract through the 2024 season, the team announced on Tuesday.

“Bringing back Meri was important to us as a club,” head coach Sean Nahas said in a statement. “She is someone who embodies what it means to be a Courage player: tireless work rate, positive attitude, growth mindset, and always willing to do whatever the team needs.

“She had one of her best years as a pro last season, stepping up in critical moments for our team, and will continue to develop. We are excited to have her back.”

Speck, 29, has spent her entire career with the organization, having joined the then-New York Flash in 2016 after a standout career at Yale. She was the first Yale product to play in the National Women’s Soccer League.

In the 2022 season for the Courage, Speck notched a goal and two assists in 19 matches, including nine starts, and logged over 900 minutes in the regular season. She boasted a 77.3 percent passing accuracy.

On defense, Speck had seven clearances, a block and nine interceptions while winning 46.4 percent of her duels.

Overall in her career, Speck has appeared in 70 regular-season matches, including 26 starts, and has produced three goals and four assists.

–Field Level Media