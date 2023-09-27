Memphis G Mikey Williams away from team after arrest

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis guard Mikey Williams remains away from the team after his arrest in April on felony weapons charges.

The school said Wednesday that the five-star freshman won’t rejoin the Tigers until his legal process is complete.

“The process to assess and determine his status with the team will be initiated at that time,” the school said.

Coach Penny Hardaway’s squad held its first practice Tuesday and opens the season Nov. 6 against Jackson State.

Williams, a top-50 recruit from California’s San Ysidro High School, is enrolled in online classes. He is on the roster but does not have access to team facilities or activities.

Williams has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 10 for multiple felony charges related to a shooting at his San Diego home in April. According to police, he allegedly fired a gun at a carload of people who had just left his residence.

–Field Level Media