Megan Rapinoe’s USWNT farewell: Sept. 24 in Chicago

Megan Rapinoe’s farewell appearance for the U.S. women’s national team will be a Sept. 24 friendly against South Africa at Soldier Field in Chicago.

“People may think that my career coming to an end would bring sadness, but when I think back on the past 30-plus years of playing this game, my overriding emotions are joy and gratitude,” Rapinoe said a release Tuesday from the U.S. Soccer Federation.

“It’s been an unbelievable ride. It will be special to have this one last opportunity to play for my country in front of our incredible fans and get the chance to thank my teammates and everyone who has had an impact on me as a person and player over the years.”

Rapinoe, 38, has registered 63 goals and 73 assists in 203 appearances with the USWNT from 2006-23. She helped the Americans win World Cup championships in 2015 and 2019 and an Olympic gold medal in 2012.

The midfielder announced before this summer’s World Cup that she would retire after the current NWSL season. Her last regular season match with the OL Reign is scheduled for Oct. 6 in Seattle against the Washington Spirit.

