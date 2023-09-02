Mayhem, Uprising score wins at OWL West Summer qualifying

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Mayhem and Boston Uprising, two of the top four teams in Summer Stage qualifying in the Overwatch League’s West Region, came away with wins Saturday.

The Mayhem (14-2) moved atop the standings with a sweep, the Uprising (11-5) also won in a sweep, and the New York Excelsior (7-9) won the day’s other match.

Summer Stage qualifying in the West runs through Sunday, with each team in the region playing a total of eight best-of-five matches. The top three teams will advance to the playoffs, while the fourth- through 10th-ranked squads will be sent to the play-ins.

Florida began its victory over the Los Angeles Valiant (2-14) with a 2-0 win on Oasis. Next came a 2-1 victory on Midtown, and the clincher came 3-1 on New Junk City.

Boston’s sweep of the Los Angeles Gladiators (6-10) began with a 2-1 win on Oasis, continued with a 2-1 victory on Eichenwalde and wrapped 3-2 on Suravasa.

New York twice fell behind the Vancouver Titans (8-8) but rallied each time. After Vancouver won 2-0 on Antarctic Peninsula, the Excelsior responded 2-1 on Midtown. The Titans scored a 3-1 victory on Suravasa, but New York answered 1-0 on Esperanca. The Excelsior then clinched 2-1 on Circuit Royal.

Summer Stage qualifying action in the West continues on Sunday with three matches:

–Toronto Defiant vs. Washington Justice

–Houston Outlaws vs. London Spitfire

–Atlanta Reign vs. San Francisco Shock

West standings (W-L record, map differential — includes performance in both spring and summer qualifiers):

1. Florida Mayhem, 14-2, plus-32

2. Atlanta Reign, 13-2, plus-32

3. Houston Outlaws, 12-3, plus-20

4. Boston Uprising, 11-5, plus-18

5. San Francisco Shock, 8-7, minus-2

6. Vancouver Titans, 8-8, plus-7

7. Toronto Defiant, 7-8, minus-2

8. London Spitfire, 7-8, minus-3

9. New York Excelsior, 7-9, minus-5

10. Washington Justice, 6-9, minus-7

11. Los Angeles Gladiators, 6-10, minus-12

12. Los Angeles Valiant, 2-14, minus-32

13. Vegas Eternal, 0-16, minus-43

