Mayhem earn key win over Uprising at OWL West Summer qualifiers

The Florida Mayhem outlasted the Boston Uprising 3-2 for a crucial win on Sunday during Summer Stage qualifying action in the Overwatch League’s West Region.

Florida joined the Atlanta Reign atop the season-long West standings at 13-2 with the win over fourth-place Boston (10-5). The Reign, Mayhem and third-place Houston Outlaws have locked up the top three spots in West qualifying and earned automatic berths to the playoffs.

Also on Sunday, the Toronto Defiant beat the Vancouver Titans 3-1 and the San Francisco Shock swept the Vegas Eternal 3-0.

Summer Stage qualifying in the West runs through Sept. 4, with each team in the region playing a total of eight best-of-five matches. The top three teams will advance to the playoffs, while the fourth- through 10th-ranked squads will be sent to the play-ins.

The Uprising had leads of 1-0 and 2-1 over the Mayhem before Florida rallied each time. Florida’s wins came on Numbani (3-2), Esperanca (1-0) and Dorado (3-0).

The Defiant ran out to a big lead by taking Ilios 2-0 and Numbani 4-3. Vancouver answered with a 3-1 win on New Junk City, but Toronto won 1-0 on New Queen Street to clinch it.

The Shock beat last-place Vegas by scores of 2-0, 3-1 and 3-1 for an easy sweep. San Francisco moved into sixth in the overall standings.

Summer Stage qualifying action in the West continues on Saturday with three matches:

–New York Excelsior vs. Vancouver Titans

–Boston Uprising vs. Los Angeles Gladiators

–Florida Mayhem vs. Los Angeles Valiant

West standings (W-L record, map differential — includes performance in both spring and summer qualifiers):

1. Atlanta Reign, 13-2, plus-32

2. Florida Mayhem, 13-2, plus-26

3. Houston Outlaws, 12-3, plus-20

4. Boston Uprising, 10-5, plus-15

5. Vancouver Titans, 8-7, plus-8

6. San Francisco Shock, 8-7, minus-2

7. Toronto Defiant, 7-8, minus-2

8. London Spitfire, 7-8, minus-3

9. New York Excelsior, 6-9, minus-6

10. Washington Justice, 6-9, minus-7

11. Los Angeles Gladiators, 6-9, minus-9

12. Los Angeles Valiant, 2-13, minus-29

13. Vegas Eternal, 0-16, minus-43

