MaximBet signs Charlie Blackmon to landmark sportsbook deal

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon signed a landmark agreement with MaximBet, becoming the first Major League Baseball player with a sportsbook endorsement deal.

MLB rules prohibit Blackmon from referencing specific baseball wagers or promoting gambling on baseball, but the popular four-time All-Star is one of the most recognizable players in the state of Colorado. MaximBet, exclusively online, is one of the approved operators in the state.

Many MLB teams have their own agreements with sportsbooks, including in-park facilities or plans to add brick-and-mortar presence in the near vicinity. Teams include the Washington Nationals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs.

Blackmon is permitted via the collective bargaining agreement to participate in promotions and social media content. He will be featured by MaximBet in upcoming marketing campaigns and fan events.

MaximBet said last month it has plans to expand in the Midwest with licenses approved in Iowa and Indiana and applications in at least three other states.

“As I learned more about MaximBet, I knew this absolutely was the right brand for me,” Blackmon said in a prepared statement on the partnership. “MaximBet has really attached itself to the local Colorado community, and I cannot wait to have some fun with MaximBet and surprising fans with incredible ‘money can’t buy’ experiences all season.”

Blackmon, 35, is in his 12th season with the Rockies.

–Field Level Media