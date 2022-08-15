Max Homa among 4 joining player council to replace LIV defectors

Max Homa, Brandt Snedeker, Keith Mitchell and Kevin Streelman were added to the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council for the remainder of the year Monday.

They replace three players who joined the LIV Golf Series and were suspended or outright resigned from the PGA Tour.

Homa and Snedeker were elected to “fill vacated positions previously held by” Brooks Koepka and Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell, the tour said in a news release. Homa is a four-time PGA Tour champion who has said he’d never leave the tour for LIV, and Snedeker is a 41-year-old vet with nine victories on tour.

Mitchell and Streelman tied in a separate election to replace Englishman Paul Casey, one of the most recent players who has confirmed his departure to LIV. The tour made room for both Mitchell and Streelman on the council.

The council works to consult the PGA Tour’s board of directors and commissioner Jay Monahan on matters affecting the tour and its players. Patrick Cantlay — whose name has come up on the LIV rumor mill — is scheduled to become the player director of the council in 2023.

–Field Level Media