Mavs top Magic to capture NBA 2K League’s The Ticket

Kenneth Grant “KennyZeus” Strombeck scored 19 points and dished out 10 assists to lead Mavs Gaming to a 63-58 win over Magic Gaming on Saturday to capture the NBA 2K League’s The Ticket championship.

Earlier Saturday in Indianapolis, the Mavs and Magic sealed the last two spots in the upcoming NBA 2K League 5v5 Championships by winning their conference’s bracket in The Ticket. The Mavs routed Kings Guard Gaming 81-62 in the Western Conference final, and the Magic topped Celtics Crossover Gaming 59-49 in the Eastern Conference final.

Mavs center Gerald “Sick One” Knapp was selected MVP of The Ticket after averaging 11.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists. In the championship game against the Mavs, he contributed 14 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.

Fourteen teams competed in The Ticket at the NBA 2K League Studio, with only the event’s top team from each conference getting to punch a ticket to the playoffs.

In the Eastern Conference semifinals on Saturday, Celtics Crossover Gaming handled Hornets Venom GT 59-53, and the Magic crushed Hawks Talon GC 75-51.

In the Western Conference semifinals, the Mavs nipped Pistons GT 64-61, and Kings Guard Gaming edged Cavs Legion GC 68-66.

The Ticket featured a $50,000 prize pool. The previous winners were Knicks Gaming in 2018 and 2021, Warriors Gaming Squad in 2019 and Blazer5 Gaming in 2020.

The 5v5 Championships are scheduled for Aug. 24-27 in Indianapolis, the same site that will host the 3v3 Championships from Wednesday through Aug. 20.

–Field Level Media