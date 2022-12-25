fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published December 25, 2022

Mavericks unveil statue of franchise icon Dirk Nowitzki

Dec 25, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; A general view of the statue by sculptor Omri Amrany honoring former Dallas Mavericks power forward Dirk Nowitzki before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers American Airlines Center . Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks unveiled a statue of legendary forward Dirk Nowitzki prior to Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The statue outside American Airlines Center is nearly 24 feet tall and is a sculpture of Nowitzki’s famed one-legged fadeaway jumper.

Nowitzki spent his entire 21-year career (1998-2019) with the Mavericks, an NBA record for most seasons played with one franchise.

The writing at the base of the statue signifies that: “Loyalty never fades away.”

“It’s 21 letters for my 21 years here,” Nowitzki said.

Nowitzki, a 14-time All-Star, led Dallas to its lone NBA title during the 2010-11 season. He was named NBA Finals MVP.

Now 44, Nowitzki ranks sixth in NBA history with 31,560 career points. He will likely be a first-ballot selection to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.

Several current Dallas players attended the ceremony, including star guard Luka Doncic. Coach Jason Kidd, a former teammate of Nowitzki, also watched the festivities.

The statue is on Nowitzki Way, a street outside the downtown Dallas arena that was renamed after Nowitzki in 2019.

–Field Level Media

Share: