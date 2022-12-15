Mavericks’ Maxi Kleber (hamstring) out indefinitely

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber is out indefinitely after sustaining a tear of his right hamstring, the team announced Thursday.

Kleber, 30, was injured during practice on Tuesday.

“Treatment options are being considered,” the Mavericks said in a statement. “At this time, there is no timetable for Kleber’s return and updates will be given when appropriate.”

Signed to a three-year, $33 million extension in September, Kleber is averaging 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 22 games (zero starts) during the final season of his current contract.

The 6-foot-10 German has averaged 7.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in 348 career games (135 starts) with the Mavericks.

