Mavericks coach Jason Kidd tests positive for COVID-19

Dec 29, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd watches action against the Sacramento Kings in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd tested positive for COVID-19 and entered the NBA’s health and safety protocol, the team announced Friday.

Assistant Sean Sweeney will be the acting head coach for Friday night’s game against the host Houston Rockets.

“I feel fine, feels like I’ve got a cold, but my test came back positive,” Kidd said, per the Dallas Morning News.

Kidd, 48, is in his first season as the coach in Dallas after spending eight of his 19 NBA seasons as a player with the club. The Hall of Fame point guard helped the Mavericks win the 2011 NBA title.

