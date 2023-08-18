Tua Tagovailoa, Vanderbilt football, 12 Los Angeles pro teams donate over $500,000 to Maui fire victims

As Hawai’i continues its recovery efforts from the devastating Maui fire, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the sports world are coming together to support those affected by the deadly disaster.

On Aug. 8, a fire started in Maui that would go on to devastate the seaside town of Lahaina. More than 1,000 people are still estimated missing with early estimates projecting billions of dollars in property damage to the affected area. However, the human cost has been the most devastating with over 100 people already declared dead and more than 10,000 displaced from their homes.

Maui Fire death toll: 111 as of Friday morning

With multiple agencies leading the way in recovery efforts, many around the country are coming together to support the Maui fire victims. The list of supports includes those across professional sports, ranging from athletes to entire organizations.

Tagovailoa, a Hawaiian native, is among the most prominent figures in sports leading the efforts to support those close to home. The Dolphins’ quarterback donated $20,000 to support recovery efforts and his foundation has already raised over $82,000 thanks to help from nearly 700 supporters.

While Tagovailoa is among the most prominent Hawaiian athletes to speak out about the Maui fire and lead efforts to provide financial support and awareness, more than a dozen teams at both the collegiate and professional levels are also rallying around Hawai’i.

Vanderbilt football, Los Angeles teams provide support for Maui fire victims

Sandy Hooper-USA TODAY

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced they’ve partnered up with the 11 other professional sports teams in Los Angeles to donate $450,000 to the Red Cross’s relief funds to support the victims of Hawai’i’s devastating fire.

“Despite California and Hawaii being separated by more than 2,000 miles, the two states are very connected with a robust Hawaiian community calling Southern California home.” Los Angeles Lakers statement on donations to Maui fire victims

The joint donation by the Lakers, Clippers, Angels, Chargers, Dodgers, LAFC, Sparks, Galaxy, Anaheim Ducks and Angel City Football Club will help provide for those displaced by the fire and help fund ongoing searches for those unaccounted for since Aug. 8.

However, it’s not just professional teams that are rallying around Hawai’i. As detailed by Aria Gerson of the Nashville Tennessean, the Vanderbilt Commodores football team announced it is donating proceeds from its opener against Hawai’i to support fire relief efforts.

Numerous other retiresdand current athletes have also used their platform to highlight fundraising efforts and have provided their own donations to those in need.