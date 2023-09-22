Latest update on Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s job security in 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers had one of the worst NFL offenses in 2022 under offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Two games through the 2023 NFL season, Pittsburgh’s offense has been even worse than before.

In 2022, Pittsburgh’s offense was its biggest problem. The Steelers ranked 26th in scoring (18.1 PPG), 23rd in total yardage (322.6 yards per game), 27th in yards per play (4.9) and 16th in red zone scoring attempts per game (3.1). There was hope for improvement with second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett, especially with new additions made to the offensive line.

Pittsburgh Steelers offense stats (2023): 16.5 points per game (26th in NFL), 247 total yards per game (31st in NFL), 4.3 yards per play (29th in NFL), 31.03% third-down conversion rate (29th in NFL)

Instead, Pittsburgh’s offense has once again been its downfall. The Steelers enter Week 3 with one of the least efficient offenses in the NFL and things have only worsened with Diontae Johnson sidelined and Najee Harris struggling.

Amid growing calls from fans for head coach Mike Tomlin to replace Canada as offensive coordinator, though, it appears a big change isn’t on the horizon.

Speaking to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, Tomlin directly addressed the possibility of firing Canada and promoting someone on the staff to offensive coordinator. While he’s accepting of fans expressing their opinions during games, he made it clear the calls for Canada to be fired won’t be satisfied.

“We aren’t going to have knee-jerk reactions in terms of making wholesale changes to change that outcome, but we do acknowledge two is a pattern. We’ve had two outings that are not up to snuff in that regard, so it has our attention.” Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on possibly firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada

Tomlin wouldn’t go into specifics on what it would take for Pittsburgh to make a change. Through the first two games of the regular season, the Steelers defense and offense have each scored two touchdowns. If not for the defensive effort on Monday Night Football in Week 2, Pittsburgh is likely 0-2 heading into a Sunday Night Football matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette addressed Canada’s status in Pittsburgh in a recent chat with readers. As the Steelers’ insider explained, it would take “a lot” for Tomlin to move forward with firing Canada during the season.

If there was any opportune time for the Steelers to make a change at offensive coordinator, it would be during the Week 6 bye. Firing Canada during the bye week would give Tomlin time to find his replacement and provide the new offensive coordinator with two weeks to prepare.

However, there’s a lot of optimism heading into Week 3 that Pittsburgh’s offense will rebound. It faces a Las Vegas Raiders defense that struggles to generate pressure and just allowed 38 points to the Buffalo Bills.

If Pickett and Harris can’t get things going in the next two weeks against Las Vegas and the Houston Texans defense, it’s possible a fifth consecutive poor showing and an ugly loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 8 might force the Steelers to make changes.