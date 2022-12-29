Maryland overcomes slow start to defeat UMBC

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Donald Carey scored 19 points, sparking cold-shooting Maryland with four 3-pointers in the second half as the Terrapins pulled away from UMBC in a 80-64 victory Thursday in College Park, Md.

Jahmir Young had 18 points and seven rebounds, while Hakim Hart contributed 16 points and six boards as the Terps (10-3) overcame missing 14 of their first 15 attempts from beyond the arc.

Carey was the lone Terp who thrived from deep as he hit 5 of 7 shots from distance, including four in the final 13 minutes, as Maryland transformed a two-point lead into a double-digit margin.

Aside from Carey, the Terps did it by taking the ball to the rim. They outscored the Retrievers in the paint 36-28 and at the free-throw line 22-11 as they improved to 15-0 in series history.

UMBC (9-5) saw the end of its six-game winning streak despite the work of Craig Beaudoin II, who scored 14 points on 6 of 9 shooting. Jarvis Doles added 14 points and seven rebounds but missed all seven of his shots from the floor in the second half.

The Terps limited the Retrievers’ top two scorers, Colton Lawrence and Matteo Picarelli, to four points apiece. They shot a combined 2 of 13 from the floor.

The Retrievers trailed 44-42 with 13:18 left as Picarelli made two free throws.

But the Terps responded with an 11-2 spree fueled by 3-pointers by Carey and Hart. After that, Maryland remained in control behind Carey, who scored all but three of his points in the second half.

After missing a game with a shoulder injury, Julian Reese came off the bench to score all seven of his points in the second half. Donta Scott added 11 points and nine rebounds for Maryland.

A 10-0 run by the Retrievers, finished off by 3-pointers from Doles and Dion Brown (10 points, nine rebounds), gave UMBC an early 17-11 lead.

But the Terps followed with a 14-1 sprint in which Young scored half of the Terps points. Hart added a low-post bucket and followed with a steal and a breakaway slam as the Terps took a 25-18 lead.

