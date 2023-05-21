Martina Navratilova ‘OK’ after cancer diagnoses

Martina Navratilova said she is doing “OK” after being diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer.
“I’ve gone through a very difficult year, but now I’m OK,” Navratilova said as part of a touching speech in Italian at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia on Sunday.
Navratilova, 66, also received the Racchetta d’Oro (Golden Racket) award for her contributions to the sport.
She received the Stage 1 diagnosis in November.
Navratilova is in her second bout with cancer. She successfully beat breast cancer in 2010.
“Tennis gave me a surprising life for which I am very grateful,” Navratilova said. “I always tried to give something back when I played and also in retirement.”
Navratilova has nine Wimbledon singles championships to her name. Her 18 Grand Slam titles overall tie her with Chris Evert for the fourth-most among players who competed in the Open Era, behind Margaret Court (24), Serena Williams (23) and Steffi Graf (22).
