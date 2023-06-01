Martin Truex Jr. expected to return to Joe Gibbs Racing for 2024 season

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Truex Jr. considered retirement during the 2022 season but his three-word statement, “I’m coming back,” ended any debate about whether the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion would step away from the No. 19 car for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Those rumors continued to persist this past offseason as Truex missed the NASCAR playoffs and had his first winless campaign since 2014 with Furniture Row Racing. It even bled into the 2023 NASCAR season as it became a hot topic of conversation with his struggles.

However, the 42-year-old driver finally broke through for his first victory in the NextGen car at Dover Motor Speedway. The success has started to come Truex’s way and it is definitely helping his decision on retirement this time around.

Related: Martin Truex Jr. reveals timeline for his retirement decision in 2023

Martin Truex Jr. likely to return to Joe Gibbs Racing barring ‘shocking’ change of plans

May 21, 2023; North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (19) during the All Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Truex might not be on pace for one of his classic seasons in the Gen 6 car; however, there is plenty to like through 14 races of the 2023 season. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has one win, three top-5 finishes, six top-10 finishes, and a 12.6 average finishing position.

It is certainly a different feel compared to the 2022 season. Truex undoubtedly struggled but now he looks to be in the tier of drivers that can compete for the NASCAR Cup Series championship at Phoenix Raceway.

With Kevin Harvick retiring from full-time racing in the Cup Series after Phoenix, many have speculated whether two champions at NASCAR’s top level would make the decision to walk away. Well, it appears that won’t be the case.

According to The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi, Truex’s status has more clarity this time around as all signs point to him returning for a sixth season with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2024. It would be considered shocking if he does not return next year.

Truex has not made an official announcement but it appears likely that he will not retire yet. When a driver starts pondering retirement, it typically means they don’t have many seasons left as the thoughts rarely go away.

For Truex, the 2023 season has brought more success and excitement. This is part of the reason why the New Jersey native’s status is not as murky as last year. Winning and excitement can solve a lot of the problems for a driver.

If the Joe Gibbs Racing driver returns, it means the organization’s lineup is pretty much set for the 2024 season. Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs represent the future while Truex returns for another year. Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin’s departure would be shocking due to 23XI Racing.

Hamlin and FedEx’s contracts with Joe Gibbs Racing expire at the conclusion of the 2023 season but anything other than a contract extension would be surprising. The driver of the No. 11 car should continue with his veteran teammate.

Martin Truex Jr.’s time as a full-time driver is nearing an end and that is why it is important to enjoy his presence in the sport. The 2017 Cup Series champion is one of the best underdog stories in NASCAR history and his return would make the entire garage area happy.

In the meantime, whether you are watching it live or looking for how to watch NASCAR on TV or another streaming platform, Sportsnaut has you covered for the upcoming weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway!